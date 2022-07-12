Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 219.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.