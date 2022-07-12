Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $97.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

