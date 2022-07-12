trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. TheStreet lowered trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.89 million, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.61. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. trivago had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 253.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

