Truist Financial Corp Acquires 238,233 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 360.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 554,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE JEF opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.