Truist Financial Corp Has $9.40 Million Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 5.71% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of RFDI opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $75.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

