Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,128 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $78.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

