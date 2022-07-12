Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,418 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $460,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

NYSE RY opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

