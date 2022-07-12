TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TuSimple traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.08. 8,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,902,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSP. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TuSimple by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

