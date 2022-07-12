U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $54.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.