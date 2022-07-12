Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 289.7% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 91,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 68,374 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $60.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.