Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.50) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($20.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.00) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.00) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Friday.

Shares of UN01 opened at €9.35 ($9.35) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. Uniper has a 1 year low of €12.76 ($12.76) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($42.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

