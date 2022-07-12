United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

