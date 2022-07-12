United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.58.

UPS opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $197.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.