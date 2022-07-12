United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $116.85

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.85 and traded as low as $106.51. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $107.65, with a volume of 2,451 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $610.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 19.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

