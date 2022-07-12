Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.
Universal Electronics stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 95.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Universal Electronics (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
