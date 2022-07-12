Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $305.14 million, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 95.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

