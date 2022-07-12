Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 159,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 427,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of UE stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

