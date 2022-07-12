Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.41 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

