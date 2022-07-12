Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $254,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 163,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 209,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

