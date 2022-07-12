Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 763,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

