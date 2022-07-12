Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 80,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.92. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $343.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

