Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 424 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $386.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

