Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

