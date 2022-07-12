Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Sells 5,712 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

