Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

