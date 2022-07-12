Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

