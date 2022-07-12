Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,382,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

