Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Verastem by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verastem by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verastem by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

