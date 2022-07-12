Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

