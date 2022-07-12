Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.