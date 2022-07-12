Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

