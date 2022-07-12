Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.37

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.37 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.67). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.67), with a volume of 373,390 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15. The stock has a market cap of £197.54 million and a PE ratio of 350.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a GBX 1.05 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Karen Anderson purchased 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,136.37). Also, insider Robert Forrester purchased 39,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £20,041.47 ($23,836.19).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

