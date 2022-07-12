Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $265.30 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

