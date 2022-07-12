Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 24,500 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
