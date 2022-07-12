Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 24,500 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,087. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.