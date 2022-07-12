Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 18,500 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $305,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $6,680,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of ENVX opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

