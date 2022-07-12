Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inseego by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 433,156 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Inseego by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $202.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

