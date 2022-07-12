Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 7,500 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5,008.00 and a beta of 1.96. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

