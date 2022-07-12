Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 193,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 475,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

VIPS stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

