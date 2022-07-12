Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLP. StockNews.com cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:OLP opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.11%.

One Liberty Properties Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.