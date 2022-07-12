Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 4,600 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 40,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.