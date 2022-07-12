Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $106.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $43,396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Visteon by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 652,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,498 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

