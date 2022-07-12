Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.30.

NYSE VOYA opened at $58.99 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

