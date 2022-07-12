W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

