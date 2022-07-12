Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $43,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

