WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $166.09 and a twelve month high of $259.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of -0.17.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.