WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WDFC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

WDFC opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.87.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $320,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

