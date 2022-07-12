WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $259.87.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

