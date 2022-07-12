Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.