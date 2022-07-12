Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$10.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.05. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$66.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.0066386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

