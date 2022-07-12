WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,865 Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 870.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

SCHK stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

