WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $178.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average is $201.62.

